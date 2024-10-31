Assault On Uber Driver: Court Grants Lawmaker Ikwechegh N500,000 Bail

Share

A Kuje Magistrates’ Court yesterday granted bail to Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North and South, for ₦500,000.

Ikwechegh was arraigned on a three-count charge of abuse of office, assault, and threat to life, following allegations by the Inspector General of Police that he assaulted a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, outside his Abuja residence.

The lawmaker pleaded not guilty to the charges. After taking his plea, Ikwechegh’s counsel made an oral bail application, which Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’id granted with specific conditions.

“Bail is set at ₦500,000, with two sureties in the same amount. Sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide utility bills as proof of residence,” the magistrate stated The court adjourned the case to November 8 for a hearing.

A video of Ikwechegh allegedly assaulting the Bolt driver has circulated on social media, showing the lawmaker repeatedly slapping and threatening the driver.

Meanwhile, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, a civil society group, condemned Ikwechegh’s actions, labelling them “a glaring example of abuse of power” within Nigeria’s political system.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC called the incident a disgrace to Ikwechegh and the House of Representatives.

Share

Please follow and like us: