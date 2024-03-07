Assault On Member: UCH Resident Doctors Commence 3-Day Protest

Resident doctors at the University College Hospital, (UCH), Ibadan, under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) have commenced a 3-day protest following an alleged violent assault by some relatives of a patient on one of their members.

ARD President, Dr. John Oladapo, revealed on Thursday that the doctors are demanding a public apology in two national newspapers from the people who assaulted their member, and inflicted injuries on him on Sunday. He nevertheless called on the hospital management to improve its security architecture to avoid future occurrences in the hospital.

His words in a release made available to newsmen said: “On Sunday, one of our members was the target of a deliberate, premeditated, planned rage and furious assault by a patient’s relation.

The doctor was seeing a known Sickle Cell patient in a painful crisis at the Emergency Department when the two men accosted him in the consulting room and started beating him up.

“The mother of the patient being seen who tried to intervene was also beaten up in this assault. In the doctor’s attempt to escape, the men chased him down and beat him up.

“The security officers of the hospital intervened and rescued our member, but not before he sustained injuries, as well as, mental health and esteem.

“These assailants, friends of the father of a patient who died on Saturday, were awaiting the death certificate of the patient to be written while settling outstanding bills.

“Our members, who received a call from the Emergency Department concerning the Sickle Cell patient had explained this emergency call to the patient’s father, obtained his permission to save the living and attend to the death certificate later.

“The assailants were engaged and said the doctor was wasting their time and attacked him. This attack is the latest in a long history of attacks on medical doctors in UCH”, the ARD lamented.