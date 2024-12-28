Assault On Member: BAT Lawyers Group calls for investigation

Share

The BAT Lawyers Group, a coalition of Nigerian legal practitioners aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the alleged assault on one of its members, Mr Ernest Okpaga, by police officers.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 19 at the Nigeria Police Force-National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), where Okpaga, an Abuja-based lawyer, was allegedly assaulted by officers while representing a client.

At a press conference in Ikeja, the group’s convener, Mrs Habibat Bankole-Apena, condemned the incident, describing it as an affront to the rule of law and the principles of justice.

She disclosed that the group had submitted a formal petition to the IGP, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability for the officers involved.

Bankole-Apena narrated that Okpaga was beaten and dragged on the floor by officers after resisting an attempt to lock him in a room with his client, Ms Thomas Abiodun, who had collapsed during their detention.

The officers, allegedly in mufti, reportedly hid behind their informal attire to unleash what the group termed “terror” on Okpaga.

“The actions of a few bad eggs in the Nigeria Police Force are tarnishing the image of the force and the government.

“This government has a vision for good governance and justice, and incidents like this undermine that agenda,” Bankole-Apena said.

She urged the IGP to ensure disciplinary action against those responsible and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

She further emphasised the importance of accountability, stating, “We have called this press conference to demonstrate that there are no sacred cows under this government.

“We believe the IGP will take this matter seriously and act expeditiously in the overall interest of our country.”

The group also revealed that the assault only ceased after other officers intervened and ensured Okpaga and his client received treatment at a police clinic.

Despite the intervention, Bankole-Apena noted that the incident highlighted a troubling pattern of impunity among some officers.

“We demand that the necessary disciplinary mechanisms be activated to serve as a deterrent to any tyrant in uniform.

“Our member would have been beaten to death if not for the timely intervention of other officers,” she stated.

The BAT Lawyers Group described its role as an advocate for justice and governance reforms, urging the police to restore public trust by addressing incidents of abuse within its ranks.

Share

Please follow and like us: