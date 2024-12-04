Assault On Corps Member: KWSG Demotes, Transfers Erring Teacher

Share

Kwara State Government has sanctioned the school teacher accused of maltreating a youth corps member posted to Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin.

In a joint statement by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, and the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar, the government said the investigative panel set up on the matter found Hajia Hamzat Fatimoh Nike guilty of fighting on duty, use of foul language, insubordination, and disrespect for the national identity which the uniform of the corp member represented.

Her behaviour, the statement added, contravened public service rules, and she has therefore been demoted by two-grade levels, while she is also to be transferred out of her current school as well as undergo counselling sessions.

“The State Government will not tolerate such abuse under any guise. The government deeply regrets the action of the teacher and reassures the management of the National Youth Service Corps that the development did not represent the people of the state, and it will not happen again,” the statement said.

It, therefore, urged teachers in the State to remain law abiding at all times by performing their duties in accordance with the laid-down procedures as the state government would continue to prioritise training on teaching ethics and procedures of service.

