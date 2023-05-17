Assault: My life, son’s in danger, 69-year-old woman cries out

A 69-year-old woman, Florence Ogunsanya, has cried out to the police and other security agencies for help after she was assaulted by some sus- pected hoodlums at Ayobo in Ipaja area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the elderly woman who was on her way to the market to get some groceries was almost stripped in broad daylight by some suspected hoodlums close to Ayobo-Ipaja Main Market, in Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

According to her account, the assailants are a group of young men numbering four and the incident happened close to her residence, at number 1, Ogunjobi Street, Ipaja. Narrating her ordeal, the woman said she almost had a heart attack, when she was hit with several metal objects by the hoodlums which still leaves her with pains all over her body, adding that it was her scream for help that attracted passersby who came to her rescue before the assailants sped off in the Toyota Camry vehicle they drove to the scene.

She was however rushed to a nearby clinic in the community, from where her relatives later moved her to another Hospital at Ijaiye, Abeokuta, Ogun State for proper medical attention and also because she had requested to be taken to a medical centre away from the area for intensive treatment and also because of fear the hoodlums may comeback. She added that though see didn’t immediately know the reason for the attack, but that one of the hoodlums told her it was her son, Titus that was their target, but that her at- tack was only a message, and that if he ever steps his feet in the town, state or anywhere in the country, that he pay with his life for exposing one of them to security agencies. Since her discharge from the state-owned hospital on March 11, 2023, Ogunsanya said she had noticed a strange face in her neigh- bourhood as she went in and out of her residence, who she later figured was one of her assailants. She said the leader of the four man gang identified himself and others as members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), before pouncing on her, scream- ing, “where is Titus?” Titus Ogunsanya, is her son, who was a staff of a new genera- tion Bank, but currently re- sides in the United States of America.