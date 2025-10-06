Assault: LPDC To Decide Fate Of Ex-CCT Chairman, Umar, On Oct. 15

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Body of Benchers in Nigeria, has fixed October 15 as the date to deliver its judgement on the high-profile disciplinary case against a former Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar Filed under Suit No. BB/ LPDC/489/2021, the petition was brought by John Aikpok po-Martins, who alleges conduct unbecoming of a legal practitioner.

The complaint centers on an incident that occurred on March 29, 2021, at Banex Plaza, Abuja, where Umar is accused of physically assaulting a security officer during a dispute over parking.

The matter has attracted significant public interest due to Umar’s prior involvement in the controversial removal of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The petition cites a viral video of the incident — marked Exhibit “A” in the case — in which the respondent (Umar) was said to have admitted to the assault.

The alleged misconduct sparked widespread public outrage and cast a shadow over the legal profession. Counsel for the applicant, Clement Ugo Chukwuemeka, argued that Umar’s actions violated Rule 1 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners (RPC, 2023), which mandates high standards of professionalism, civility and integrity.

The lawyer further asserted that the respondent’s defence and submitted exhibits were irrelevant, with the admitted facts leaving no doubt about his culpability.

If found guilty, Umar could face sanctions ranging from fines and suspension to disbarment. The LPDC stressed that disciplinary proceedings are vital to maintaining public trust and upholding the integrity of the legal profession.