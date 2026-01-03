Assault: CSO Seeks Dialogue Between Ondo Commissioner, Magistrate

A civil society group, the Stakeholders for Women’s Development has called for dialogue between Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye over the plan to prosecute her for alleged assault on a chief magistrate.

The group called for calm, restraint, and respect for due process following the court order issued in connection with an alleged altercation between the commissioner and a Chief Magistrate. A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, had ordered the arrest of Osamaye, for alleged assault.

She was alleged to have assaulted a Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Temitope Alphonso during an official engagement at the premises of the ministry.

This development led the Akure branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to call for the suspension of the Commissioner so that she could answer the charges preferred against her by the law court.

However, the group, comprising a coalition of women advocates, community leaders, and development-focused organisations, cautioned against turning the matter into a public spectacle that could undermine the credibility of the judiciary and the image of the state government.

The group’s coordinator, Mr. Adekunle Falade, said the controversy should be handled with maturity and responsibility by all parties involved. According to him “This is an unfortunate development that should not be allowed to degenerate into public mudslinging or institutional embarrassment.

“Allegations remain allegations until proven in a competent court of law. We appeal to all sides to exercise restraint and allow justice to take its natural course.”