Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has been granted bail by the Isabo Magistrate Court in Abeokuta following his arraignment on charges of assault and obstruction of government officials.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable surrendered himself to the police at the Lagos State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) on Wednesday after being declared wanted by the Ogun State Command.

Following this, he was transferred to the Ogun State Police Headquarters, Eleweran before being presented in court on Thursday.

The singer faced a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, restriction, being armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm and he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

READ ALSO

However, Portable counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, pleaded for bail, assuring the court that Portable “Is now remorseful and has learned his lessons.”

Magistrate O. L. Oke granted the singer bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 5 for trial.

Alongside Portable, nine of his aides were also arraigned on similar charges before the magistrate.

The accused individuals, including Nurudeen Warriors (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatima Muhammed (26), were charged with felony, assault, obstruction, and conduct likely to breach public peace.

Share

Please follow and like us: