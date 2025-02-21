Assault: Court Grants Portable N2m Bail, Adjourns To March 5

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been granted bail by the Isabo Magistrate ‘s Court in Abeokuta following his arraignment on charges of assault and obstruction of government officials.

Portable, who had earlier surrendered himself to the police at the Lagos State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) on Wednesday after being declared wanted by the Ogun State Command, was transferred to the Ogun State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, before being presented in court yesterday.

The singer faced a five count, including conspiracy, assault, restricion, being armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm.

His counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, pleaded for bail, assuring the court that Portable “is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons.” Magistrate O. L. Oke granted the singer bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 5 for trial.

Alongside Portable, nine of his aides were also arraigned on similar charges before the magistrate. The accused individuals, including Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26), were charged with felony, assault, obstruction, and conduct likely to breach public peace.

The Ogun State Government had earlier condemned Portable’s alleged actions, describing him as a “serial dissident and unrepentant rascal.”

The charges stemmed from a February 5, 2025, incident where he and his associates allegedly attacked three town planners—Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef and Akinpelumi Oyero, while they were performing their official duties at Odogwu Bar, owned by Portable, in the Sango area of Ogun State.

