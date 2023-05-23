Assault: Court Adjourns Seun Kuti Trial To Wednesday

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti’s trial on public assault of a Police officer is reportedly adjourned till Wednesday, May 24, 2023, by Justice Adeola Olatubosun of the Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the trial, which was scheduled for today, May 23, 2023, was said to have been adjourned as a result of the judge’s absence from the court.

A source who spoke under the guise of anonymity said, “The trial has been adjourned till tomorrow, May 24, 2023, because the judge is not around, the source said.

As of the time of this report, efforts to reach Seun Kuti’s manager proved abortive because his phone was switched off.

However, when Seun’s older sister, Yeni Kuti, who is currently abroad was contacted, she admitted that she was unaware of the adjournment at the time of the report.

“I’m unaware of the adjournment; neither his wife nor any of the other members of the family have texted me about it today. But I’ll phone the wife right now; you can get in touch with me again in ten minutes,” Yeni said to our journalist over WhatsApp.

Remember that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered Seun Kuti’s detention after NEW Telegraph reported that he had been charged with assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge.

In the presence of his attorney and a family spokesperson, the afrobeat musician later turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, and was subsequently moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, where he was finally locked up.