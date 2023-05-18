Assault: Area Commander Threatens To Slap, Detain Journalist Who Is A Complainant

The Assistant Commissioner’s Police, in charge of Area G, Ogba, Lagos, ACP Omole Ola, allegedly threatened to slap and detain New Telegraph newspapers’ Chief Cartoonist, Mr. Aliu Eroje, who was in his office on the instance of the Commissioner of Police over a petition he wrote.

Mr. Eroje had written a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, over an attack by one Ms Ogechi Dike, who is a daughter to his landlady, for allegedly regularly harassing, humiliating and attacking him, make life unbearable for him and his family members in their house of residence.

Eroje said the landlady’s daughter resorted to manipulation and refusing to issue him with receipts of his rent payments for the year 2019 to 2020 and 2020, 2022 and 2023 to 2024. He said that each time he demanded for the receipts, Ms Dike will use it as an opportunity to insult him and also trying to be exploitative, adding that the landlady and her daughter have disrupted water and electricity supply to his apartment.

According to him, on one of such occasions she resorted to attacking him, which he reported at the Ijaiye Ojokoro Police Station, but because he was not satisfied with the man- ner the case was being handled at the station, he decided to write a petition to the CP. Because of the complicity and bias of the DPO, who was always in support of the landlady and her daughter, on May 2, 2023 Ogechi stood on their apartment balcony throwing bottled water and other dangerous objects at him, while he was coming back into the compound.

“She also held me and used her jaw to hit and injured me on my lips and she promised to frustrate me till I move out of their house. I also sustained injuries on my right leg causing me serious bleeding,” he said. Unfortunately, when Eroje got to the office of the Area commander, Area G Ogba, following a petition he wrote to the CP on the matter, the Area commander threatened to slap and detain him.

His words: “From the Commissioner of Police office, I was directed to the office of the Area Crime Officer at Area G, it was one Onajide, who later asked me to come on Tuesday. When I got there he collected the phone number of the lady who assaulted me. “When he called the lady, the lady said she would not be chanced on that fateful day and I was told to come the following day which was Wednesday.

“Few minutes later, the Area Commander called Onajide that both of us should come to his office. I was surprised when I saw the lady already in the Area Commander’s office. The Area commander then asked Onajide what the matter was. As Onajide was trying to explain, the Area Commander charged at me, calling me a liar, saying he knows people like me.

“I was shocked. And I told him he was yet to hear from me, but he started abusing me and saying I should shut my mouth, asking how old I am. “After I told him my age, he continued with the abuse that at my age I don’t have my own house. That I should be ashamed of myself that I still live in a rented house, that people like me are liars.

I told him I was disappointed at him, but he said if I should call his name again he would slap and detain me. He even left his chair to come to where I was standing. It was his voice that attracted the junior officers into his office, but they were helpless.” He further alleged that the area Commander never bothered to look at the petition before taking side with the lady.

“I was disgraced out of the Area commander’s office, simply because I took a petition from the CP’s office to him to settle a matter amicably. He also boasted that the Commissioner of Police cannot touch him, because he is doing the right thing.” When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, he promised to make contacts and get back to us, but was yet to revert as at the time of going to press.