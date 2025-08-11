Assault: Airline Operators Bar Emmanson For Life From Local, Int’l Travel

…Blame frequent incidents on lax security at airports

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has placed Ms. Comfort Emmanson on its ‘No Fly’ list indefinitely, for unruly behaviour.

AON in a statement issued on Monday, August 11, said Ms Emmanson is banned from flying with any airline, both domestically and internationally, for life.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the association, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, condemns the violent incident involving Ms. Comfort Emmanson on Ibom Air flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos on August 10, 2025, commending the airline for its professionalism.

“We reviewed the detailed statement issued by Ibom Air regarding the incident, and we commend the airline for its swift and professional handling of this unfortunate event and fully endorse the actions taken.”

“The incident which Ibom Air described, from the initial refusal by the passenger to comply with safety instructions regarding mobile phone usage, which led to the brutal physical assault on Ibom Air crew members and the attempted use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon, constitutes one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed this year.”

This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack that placed the lives of crew, passengers, and the integrity of the aircraft itself at risk. This behaviour is unacceptable.

Therefore, effective immediately, AON has placed Ms. Emmanson on its ‘No Fly’ list indefinitely. She is hereby banned from flying with any AON member either domestically or internationally for life.”

“Such incidents have become one too many, with the most recent being the incident involving Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on ValueJet and the unruly behaviour of Senator Adams Oshiomhole towards the members of staff of Air Peace. “, the AON said.

The association also went further to say that the incident exposes the vulnerabilities in the security response by the Aviation Security (AVSEC, urgently calling on FAAN to immediately review and tighten security procedures at all airports across the country.

“The AON stands united with Ibom Air and all our members in maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly airline passengers. Going forward, anyone who exhibits such behaviour will suffer similar consequences.

“While we recognise the rights of passengers to express their grievances, such actions must follow due process. We are committed to protecting our employees, passengers, equipment, and to maintaining the highest safety standards. “, it said