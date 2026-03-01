The recent alleged assassination attempt on Mr. Peter Obi and some leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has come into national focus since Wednesday. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, Constitutional lawyer and political activist, Barr Okoli Akirika, who is a former Anambra State chairmanship candidate of the ADC, weighs in on the issue and other stories

How do you see the attempted assassination of Mr. Peter Obi and other leaders of the ADC in Benin recently?

The truth is that the unfortunate incident that took place in Benin Cit, the Edo State capital, is a consummate demonstration of the imminent threats by the Governor of Edo State that he cannot guarantee the safety of Mr Peter Obi. Looking at it from another perspective, it is not about the Mr. Peter Obi episode, rather it is a clear case of imminent and potent danger to the democratic aspirations of this country without doubt.

Section 13 of Nigeria’s Constitution states that Nigeria shall be a democratic state that is built on social justice, and just recently the incident is a clear case of on abashed deployment and step up against the opposition in the country.

This is not a Peter Obi affair, but it has told Nigerians that the opposition will come under attacks in the run up to, during and after the 2027 general election which has to do with the builders and operators of the party in power. So, the earlier we appreciate it from the prism, perspective and viewpoint that the attack is not on Peter Obi but an attack on the opposition in this country and Nigerians in general.

Today, it is Peter Obi, tomorrow it may be Atiku Abubakar today, it could be El- Rufai tomorrow or it could be you or me. What it means is that every Nigerian should rise up to the occasion and condemn in very and unmistakable terms that unfortunate episode that was orchestrated in Edo.

If you leave that it means that violence would keep unfolding from one state, from one region to the other and it means that the opposition and not necessarily Peter Obi but others that the opposition are now endangered species. So, no matter the angle that you look at it, it is not like I said a Peter Obi affair but a threat to our democratic experience.

But we understand that the Edo State Governor had earlier warned that he cannot guarantee the safety of Peter Obi in the state?

I said that it is a consummate application or demonstration of that imminent threat by the Governor of Edo State that he cannot guarantee the security of Peter Obi, but at the same time don’t threaten the security.

What happened was not a case of banditry, but a case of clear attempt at the lives and property of the ADC in the area. Anybody could have been a victim and Nigerians will not look further beyond the Governor and the government of Edo State in trying to fix and locate the perpetrators of that ugly incident.

Looking at ADC as a political party, it appears to be a strong threat to the ruling party?

There is a clear indication that the APC government is not in tune or in tandem with the wishes, with the aspirations and with the welfare of Nigerians and the only way for them to maintain power.

If the incumbent government at the federal level and in any of the states pride itself as being in control of government the main question is why afraid of Peter Obi and the ADC? The APC Federal and state governments are very much aware that they are not in tune, in tandem with wishes with the aspirations and the welfare of Nigerians and the only way to sustain and maintain power is to resort to matters of this nature.

You threaten Nigerians, where that fails you want to gag them by bringing up this so-called ‘City Boys Movement’ and if that does not work, you resort to what happened in Edo State. And if that doesn’t work, you resort to the Malami, ElRufai episodes.

The state apparatus would be deployed in an abashed manner simply just to cow the opposition. What is playing out all this while has clearly shown that Nigerians must come together to form a formidable and united front against the misusers of the state power.

Two, every hand must be on deck to contain and check mate the abuse of state power and three above all; the threat to Nigeria, the fight against threat to state power should not be left for the Peter Obis and should not be left to the ADCs or to the opposition but it is the primary responsibility of every Nigerian and the primary responsibility of well-meaning Nigerians that support equity and good conscience against a few misguided and disgruntled or misguided elements who feel that having access to government powers would be used to sustain and to deploy to the embarrassment of Nigerians.

So, everybody must come together to condemn what is going on, otherwise like I said before today is Peter Obi tomorrow it may be Atiku Abubakar and tomorrow the entire citizens would be at their mercy and you know at their beck and call. So, the only necessary condition is for Nigerians to come together and when people of good will and good conscience come to see that our democracy is respected.

And the onus lies on Nigerians, no matter your region or your religion and matter your economic importance no matter your political orientation, no matter the faith that you profess the issue is that Nigerians must be protected and retaken Nigeria.

But it has been observed that Nigerians are becoming docile and tired of facing the government in power?

The truth is that the political elites have not actually engaged and mobilized the masses. I don’t believe into to that Nigerians are docile and look at what played out during the electoral reform and people trooped into the National Assembly and they were compelled to adjourn to February to reconvene and to address that obnoxious section of the constitution though and at the end of the day,

they built in that clause or proviso that at the end of the day will override and over shadow the other provision but one thing is very clear, and what can be learnt from that is that the power of the people always override the powers of those in power and that is the power of the people is stronger than the those in power and so I don’t want to subscribe to that view that Nigerians are docile or that Nigerians are helpless and hapless.

It is my view that the opposition elements including myself and you have risen to the occasion to challenge and engage the powers that be and hold them accountable like what happened in Benin City the opposition have to agitate the people of Benin to now see that the attack is not an attack on Peter Obi but to now see that it can happen to anyone.

You see that after what happened they now stormed the party secretariat to destroy the place. That is why I now said that the people should massively engage and mobilize Nigerians against that and we still have time to do that.

The issue of transmission of results on good time now has a clause of going manual, don’t you think that it is an indictment of the government and INEC?

People are looking at that electoral amendment brouhaha as the center of negotiation but I am looking at it from another perspective.

If you now say that an election must be conducted in a day and going by their regulations polling starts by 8 am and ends by about 4 pm or 5 pm it would end and the results would be sorted out transmitted; are you saying that in a day, the entire Nation cannot rejig its electoral process?

It is an indictment on the Executive arm of government that in this day and age; in this technology era that they are saying that a country cannot afford to have a network from 9 am to 6 pm.

Going beyond that, the members of the National Assembly that voted to have that proviso should hide their faces in shame because it means that they are more concerned about mundane matters instead of serious matters of national interests.

How can we be talking of not using technology to advance our electoral system? How can we not use technology to contain insecurity? How can we not use technology to advance our economy and now they are saying that an election that would take place in a day that they are foreseeing network failure?

That is an indictment and haven said that what they mean to say is hat the government at the center can have its way because when you create a loophole there is no guarantee that you would be the beneficiary of that loophole.

At the end of the day it turns out that there is no network and Nigerians now revolt or rise against it leading to the breakdown of law and order. One, one does not rule out revolution.

Two, don’t rule out a putsch. Three, don’t rule out regional religious or social uprising and these are matters that arise from electoral malpractices. This has happened in many African countries and it was a prelude to the first coup in the country and that was the then western Nigeria crisis that lost tailed into national crisis.

So, they should not bandy about the idea that the Presidency will have its way but they should now be concerned with the potential threats to corporate existence of this country. This is because if you do people now say that you are not uploading our results and they resort to violence, who is the loser? The Nigerians are the losers.

So, what I want to say is that we still have time; though it has been assented to, they still have time to rethink that clause in that particular section and if possible, make it a national duty that on that particular day I don’t know why Nigeria cannot secure a network on that day.

INEC is not saying anything about this section of the Electoral Act because the bulk stops at its table and on that day we send messages from our phones?

We still have roadside POS operators and they do WhatsApp and Moneypoint on that day, and I don’t think that there is any community in this country that does not have POS and I don’t think so. There is no community in this country that does not have a telephone communication network.

It is not static and if the network is not here and you upload something, when the network comes it goes and it will be delivered. If you send a message when there is no network when the network comes it will deliver. If the receiver does not have network, when he gets network, he will receive the message.

This is inexcusable; it is unjustifiable and it is unreasonable and there is just no way it can be explained in any decent manner.

It is just a government in power trying to create its own level and think that they are creating a loophole that they would exploit. For me, many loopholes exist for both those who created it and those who think cannot benefit from it .