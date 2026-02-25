Assassination Attempt: Experience Of Lawlessness Not New To Me – Obi

This is as the two-term Governor expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers, calls, and solidarity following the incident.

Speaking via his official X handle on Wednesday, Obi revealed that the violence and insecurity in Anambra State then shaped his decision to seek the governorship of the state.

The economic expert called on Nigerians to step forward against the growing lawlessness across our country, “not in fear but with a sense of responsibility.”

He further urges Nigerians to be more resolute in electing leaders defined by competence, commitment, character, and compassion.

Obi said, “I especially appreciate your support during this difficult time for the family of the distinguished elder and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Oyegun, who has served Nigeria honourably in various capacities, as well as for another former Governor, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

READ ALSO

“Your support has strengthened my faith in our shared humanity and our collective hope for a better Nigeria. My deep gratitude is reflected in my renewed commitment to serve and build our nation.

“Experiences of lawlessness are not new to me. Years ago, the violence and insecurity in Anambra shaped my determination to seek the governorship of the state, convinced that leadership must restore order, security, and public trust.

“Today, the growing lawlessness across our country calls upon all men and women of goodwill to step forward—not in fear but with a sense of responsibility. As Plato reminded us, the price good people pay for refusing to participate in government is to live under the rule of bad people.

“This moment urges Nigerians to be even more resolute in electing leaders defined by competence, commitment, character, and compassion—leaders who prioritise the nation above self and service above power.

“Together, with courage and unity, we can build the peaceful, secure, and prosperous Nigeria our people deserve,” he wrote.