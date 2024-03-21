Assar, Aruna, Lead Six Other Africans to 2024 ITTF World Cups

For the first time in the history of the ITTF World Cups, eight African players led by Egypt’s Omar Assar and Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna have been confirmed for the $1m prize money elite tournament taking place in Macao, China from April 15 to 21.

The annual tournament which has been rested for some years will be making a return as part of ITTF strategic vision and unwavering dedication to revitalizing the sport’s illustrious heritage. With the centenary celebrations of table tennis approaching in 2026, this initiative according to ITTF embodies the world table tennis ruling body’s commitment to infusing iconic events with renewed energy and excitement.

A total of 48 players will earn coveted spots in the Singles World Cup lineup as 44 players will qualify through the Continental Cups or World Ranking, with up to two host association players receiving nominations.