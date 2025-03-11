Assar, Aruna Lead African Charge At WTT Champions

Share

The 2025 ITTF Africa Cup champion, Omar Assar of Egypt, and his continental rival, Quadri Aruna of Nigeria, are among the top 32 players in the world set to compete for glory at the $800,000 prize money WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 in China.

The tournament also features Africa’s top female players, Hana Goda and Dina Meshref of Egypt, who will battle against 30 other elite players, including the world No. 1 from China, in the first WTT Champions event of 2025.

WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 marks the season’s inaugural WTT Champions event, showcasing 32 Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles in electrifying action under the purple lights from March 11 to 16.

Assar will face German pen-holder Dan Qiu in the first round on Wednesday, March 12, while Aruna faces his biggest challenge yet against world No. 2, Wang Chuqin of China, in their first-ever competitive match on the same day.

For the first time in the WTT series, Chuqin and Aruna will go head-to-head in an intriguing first-round encounter.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

