Assailants Behead LP Campaign Director In Uturu, Abia

Some yet-to-be-identified assailants have beheaded the Labour Party (LP) Campaign Director-General in the 2023 general elections in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, Maduka Zachary, also known as Power Zac

New Telegraph learned that the assailants in masks killed and beheaded Power Zac in his Uturu home and carted away with the head that had been cut and was dripping with blood.

According to the sources privy to the development, Zac “was killed and beheaded in his house in Uturu and his head taken away by the killers.” READ ALSO: LP Inaugurates Campaign Council For Imo Guber Election

However, a statement issued on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, did not specify the exact date that Power Zac, who served as the campaign manager for Honourable Amobi Ogah, Member of Congress for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, was assassinated. The late grassroots political chieftain, according to the statement, "was part of a security team fighting against the rising cases of kidnapping in the Uturu axis of Isuikwuato Local Government. He was also the Home Branch Chairman of Uturu Union".