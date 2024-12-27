Assad Loyalists Kill 14 Troops Of Syria’s New Rulers

Share

Syria’s new rebel-led authorities said supporters of ousted President Bashar al-Assad have killed 14 interior ministry troops in an “ambush” in the west of the country.

They say 10 other troops were wounded in the fighting on Tuesday near the Mediterranean port of Tartous, a stronghold of Assad’s minority Alawite Muslim sect.

Reports say the security forces were ambushed as they tried to arrest a former officer in connection to his role at the notorious Saydnaya prison, close to the capital, Damascus, reports the BBC.

Just over two weeks ago, Assad’s presidency fell to rebel forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) faction.

In a separate development, the Syrian authorities imposed an overnight curfew in the central city of Homs, state media reported.

Share

Please follow and like us: