Assad: I Had No Plans To Leave Syria, Was Evacuated By Russians

Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad said he had no plans to leave the country after the fall of Damascus a week ago but the Russian military evacuated him after their base in western Syria came under attack.

The comments are the first by Assad since he was overthrown by insurgent groups.

Assad said in a statement on his Facebook page that he left Damascus on the morning of December 8, hours after insurgents stormed the capital.

He said he left in coordination with Russian allies to the Russian base in the coastal province of Latakia, where he planned to keep fighting, reports The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, a U.K.-based war monitor said Israeli airstrikes early yesterday hit missile warehouses in Syria and called it the “most violent strikes” since 2012

