ASR Africa, USAID Deliver 10 Tuberculosis DOTS Centres to Curb TB, HIV/AIDS

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), a leading philanthropic organisation in partnership with the United States Agency for International Develop- ment (USAID) has completed the renovation of 10 Tuberculosis Directly Observed Treatment Short-Course (DOTS) centers in identified Primary Health care centers across seven states in Nigeria. The ASR Africa, the brainchild of African industrialist, philanthropist, and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu,renovated these centers under its HIV/TB Intervention Support programme. With a donation of USD 500,000 drawn from the ASR Africa’s Fund for Social Development and Renewal, the partnership objectives include curbing tuberculosis (TB) and HIV in Nigeria and addressing Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) through supporting survivors with the provision of dignity kits in USAID-supported Sexual Assault Response Centers (SARCs).

At the handover ceremony in Akinyele Primary Health Center, Ali- mosho, Lagos Nigeria on Tuesday, the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of ASR Africa Abdul Samad Rabiu, applauded the USAID team for their intervention and their partnership with the Government of Nigeria in the eradication of TB in the country. He commended the governments of Kano, Rivers, Katsina, Bauchi, Anam- bra, Oyo, and Lagos States, and the respective agencies who worked to deliver on the project’s success. He noted that with the installation of the TB machines, over 22,108 samples have already been taken in all the centers combined, out of which confirmed positive cases are receiving expert medical treatment.

Dr Udoh reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa in investing resources towards tackling pressing developmental issues in health, education, and social development in Africa. On her part, Anne Patterson, the Mission Director, USAID Nigeria, represented by Omosalewa Oyelaran, Deputy Director, HIV/TB Office, USAID Nigeria, thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group and Founder of ASR Africa for collaborating with US- AID and invigorating the fight against TB and HIV in the country, adding that the partnership with ASR Africa Initiative has provided critical support to reducing the burden of the disease and ensure a better quality of life for those affected. She said, “We are thrilled to see the tangible results of our partnership here today, which will have a lasting impact on TB control efforts. This occasion is also an important opportunity to demonstrate our shared commitment to Nigeria’s impressive efforts to scale and innovateTB control, led by the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme and Lagos State.

“Today, we celebrate the handover of important investments by ASR Africa in the national TB response—one of the ten renovated Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) centers and the donation of eleven TB diagnostic machines across seven states where USAID is working to accelerate TB prevention, care and treatment efforts.” Chairperson of Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Princess) Olabisi Adebayo said: “I would like to appreciate ASR Africa for bringing this health facility close to us to enable our people to access quick diagnosis and treatment. We will take ownership of this facility and embark on advocacy exercise within the LCDA to ensure proper education about the danger of TB and the available treatment courtesy of ASR Africa”.

It will be recalled that the USD 500,000 donation by ASR Africa was utilised for the provision of 11 loop-mediated isothermal amplification diagnostic machines, also known as TB-LAMPs, laboratory reagents and consumables, as well as 1,200 dignity kits for survivors of gender-based violence across selected states in Nigeria. Part of the donation was also used for the renovation of 10 TB Directly Observed Treatment Short- course (DOTS) centers in seven states in Nigeria.