ASR Africa Holds Mentorship Programme For Female Students

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has held another mentorship closeout ceremony which marks the end of the fourth edition of its three-month mentorship programme at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

According to ASR, the female mentees, who are students of the school, were drawn from different fields of study.

Launched on May 27, 2025, the programme was delivered as a structured initiative designed to equip female students particularly those approaching graduation as they prepare for life beyond the university.

Rooted in the institution’s values of excellence, integrity and service, the programme connected the students with experienced faculty and professionals who provided mentorship in key areas such as career planning, time management, financial literacy and more.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, while presenting awards to the mentees of the program, expressed confidence in the program and its potential to enable students to navigate the transition into professional life with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

He acknowledged the commitment of the management of Babcock University for accommodating the mentorship engagement as part of its extra-curricular activities.

The mentorship program fostered group discussions and oneon-one interactions with seasoned mentors across various fields, including public policy, media advocacy, entrepreneurship, mental health, and purpose-driven leadership.