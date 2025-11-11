ASR Africa Donates N350M Lecture Theatre to Adamawa Varsity

The Abdul Salad Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has built and handed over a 500-capacity lecture theatre constructed by the organisation at the Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, Adamawa State.

The N350 million lecture theatre constructed under auspices of the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, provides sustainable and impactful education infrastructure aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps across Nigerian universities, and beyond. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Augustine Clement, who disclosed this, applauded ASR Africa Chairman for his visionary philanthropy, which birthed the well-equipped lecture theatre in the university.

“The university is thankful and appreciative for this laudable donation. The lecture theatre would be put to immediate use for the benefit of our students and lecturers,” he said. The state Governor, Umaru Fintiri, and his counterpart in Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum, thanked the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu for supporting the State’s educational efforts with the lecture theatre.

“This donation by ASR Africa is commendable, and worthy of emulation, as the lecture theatre could not have come at a better time than this, it will provide the students better and conductive learning environment, improve access to portable water within the campus and enhance the university teaching space for large lectures, conferences and other academic activities,” he added. The ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme was instituted to bridge infrastructure gaps and support academic advancement across African universities.

To date, under the grant, over 30 institutions in Nigeria have benefitted from the scheme, with grants ranging from ₦250 million to ₦2 billion, supporting projects that embody impact, relevance, and sustainability.

The commitment is aimed at strengthening education infrastructure, fostering academic excellence, and improving the quality of learning environments in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

It is also in alignment with the initiative’s broader vision of delivering sustainable, longterm impact in education as part of its mission to uplift and restore the dignity of Africans through meaningful development.

Governor Fintiri, while thanking Samad Rabiu for supporting the state’s education efforts with the construction and donation of the lecture theatre, added that the donation by ASR Africa was not only commendable, but also worthy of emulation. The Managing Director, ASR Africa, Dr Ubong Udoh, in his remarks, acknowledged the management of the school for fulfilling the various selection requirements for the project.

He stated: “Today’s commissioning of this 500-capacity lecture theatre at Adamawa State University is a testament to ASR Africa’s mandate of delivering on its promises to beneficiaries of its grants. “It is also a demonstration of the commitment of our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who has been passionate about providing support in the areas of education, health and social development.”

On behalf of the Chairman of ASR Africa, the Director, Government Relations, Dr Idi Hong, expressed gratitude to the management of the university for cooperating with the ASR Africa team to deliver on the project.

He noted that “the 500-capacity lecture theatre, which is being commissioned today, is a project that was dear to the heart of our chairman.” “And, this is evident in ensuring that the project is completed timely regardless of the recent economic headwinds that the country just survived. On his behalf, I urge the university to continue in its path of academic excellence for the good of the state and the nation at large,” he added.