ASR Africa Constructs N250m Medical Lab For Crescent University

ASR Africa has commenced the construction of medical science laboratory for Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The laboratory will enhance the capacity of the institution in meeting the National Development Plans and Transformational Agenda (NDTA) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, whilst filling the gap created by laboratory scientists who have left the country recently.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, expressed gratitude for the institution’s nomination by ASR Africa under its Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGs).

He applauded ASR Africa for the award of the grant and noted that the project is the university’s topmost priority, considering its drive to expand its College of Health Sciences programs.

In his response, the MD CEO of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, commended the management of the university for their academic achievements and systematic growth which is evident by the addition of three new colleges recently.

These colleges include the College of Environmental Sciences (COES), Bola Ajibola College of Law (BACOLAW) and the College of Health Sciences (COHES). Dr Udoh reiterated the commitment of ASR Africa in ensuring a timely completion of the project.

