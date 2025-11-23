ASR Africa Commissions N310m Abdul Samad Rabiu Students’ Hostel Building At FUT, Minna

The Abdul Samad Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has announced the commissioning of a N310 million Students’ Hostel Building at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State in a bid to ease accommodation challenges and improve learning in the school.

Indeed, the project, funded under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, forms part of the Initiative’s ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable and high impact interventions within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

The newly completed 110-occupant capacity hostel was designed to enhance student accommodation and welfare on campus, providing a conducive environment for learning, rest, and personal development.

Following a pre-handover inspection conducted earlier in August 2025, the project was confirmed to have met all specified standards and requirements, further reflecting ASR Africa’s dedication to quality and sustainability in its educational interventions.

The edifice consists of a common room, reception, student hall, supervisor’s office, kitchen, laundry, with well-demarcated multiple exits. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the ASR Africa Students’ Hostel Building at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, recently, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta stated that: “This is an expected milestone achieved today courtesy of ASR Africa.

I want to thank Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman and Founder of BUA Group extending his philanthropic reach to our university.

The building, being commissioned today, has in no little way advanced the achievements of the school in providing a conducive and safe accommodation for the teeming students of the school.”

In his own remarks, the Managing Director/CEO, ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, thanked the management of the University Collaborative Efforts and commitment at every stage of the project.