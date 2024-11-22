New Telegraph

November 22, 2024
ASR Africa Begins Construction Of Abdul Samad Rabiu Research Center At FUPRE

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Center for Corrosion Research at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State.

This center is being constructed with a N250 million grant to the university as part of ASR Africa’s Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS) in support of higher institutions in the country to improve the quality of their education services.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, MD/CEO, ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to giving back to the African continent and making a lasting impact in the education sector.

