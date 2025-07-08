Aspiring Chemists Should Stay Curious, Open-minded –Olaoye

Dr Oluwasegun Emmanuel Olaoye, a postdoctoral and research fellow at the Du Plessis Catalysis Laboratory, North-West University (NWU), Potchefstroom, South Africa, under the NorthWest University Strategic Postdoctoral and Research Fellowship programme, speaks with Kayode Olanrewaju in this interview about his undergraduate conductometry experiment at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where he designed nickel and palladium catalysts that promise cleaner biodiesel and greener industrial processes and other issues, ranging from Ligand Design and Hydrogenation Kinetics to Nigeria’s brain-drain dilemma, and advice to young scientists

Could you tell us a bit about your educational background and what inspired you to pursue a career in Chemistry?

Well, to start with, I am Dr Oluwasegun Emmanuel Olaoye, at 39, I had already logged research stints in Nigeria, Botswana, and South Africa; published papers in the European Journal of Inorganic Chemistry and Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Sustainability; as well as presented catalytic-chemistry findings from Paris to Trinidad.

I also started my career journey from an undergraduate conductometry experiment in Ile-Ife to designing nickel and palladium catalysts that promise cleaner biodiesel and greener industrial processes.

I hold B.Sc, and M.Sc degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Botswana for my PhD 2022, and is now a Postdoctoral and Research Fellow at the Du Plessis Catalysis Laboratory, NorthWest University (NWU), Potchefstroom, South Africa, under the North-West University Strategic Postdoctoral and Research Fellowship programme.

And, I still spend three evenings a week tutoring first-year students online “because basic stoichiometry is where the love affair begins.”

We need more insight on your work in Chemistry, particularly your expertise in Catalytic Hydrogenation.

First and foremost, I completed my B.Sc in Chemistry at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria, and followed by an M.Sc at the same institution. My Master’s thesis focused on the Kinetic Study of the effects of a bleach activator on the fading of malachite green.

This laid a solid foundation for my PhD studies at the University of Botswana, where I researched the Synthesis and Characterization of Pyrazolyl Nickel (II) and Palladium (II) Complexes and their applications in selective and partial hydrogenation reactions. My passion for chemistry has always been driven by a desire to contribute to sustainable solutions in energy and materials.

This is propelled from Ligand Design and Hydrogenation Kinetics to Nigeria’s brain-drain dilemma and my advice to young scientists, who wonder whether a B.Sc in Chemistry can still save the planet.

As a Research Fellow, your dissertation seems to focus extensively on hydrogenation reactions. Could you explain what Hydrogenation entails and why it is important in the field of Chemistry?

Absolutely, Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of Hydrogen (H₂) across double or triple bonds in organic compounds. It is crucial in various applications, including the food industry, where it is used to convert unsaturated fats into saturated fats, and in the production of biodiesel, where it improves the stability and performance of biofuels.

Besides, hydrogenation plays a vital role in the synthesis of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals, making it an essential process in both industrial and laboratory settings.

Your research has also delved into the use of Pyrazolyl Complexes as catalysts for these reactions. What makes these complexes particularly effective for catalytic hydrogenation?

Pyrazolyl complexes are appealing due to their unique electronic properties and structural versatility.

They can effectively stabilise metal centres, which enhances their catalytic activity. In my research, I found that these complexes could facilitate hydrogenation reactions under mild conditions, which is beneficial for preserving sensitive functional groups in substrates.

This characteristic is particularly useful in the selective hydrogenation of biodiesel, where maintaining the integrity of certain components is crucial.

Speaking about biodiesel, your work emphasises the importance of renewable energy sources. How do your findings contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions?

In fact, my research aims to optimise the hydrogenation process of biodiesel, which is derived from renewable plant sources. By improving the hydrogenation process, we can enhance the oxidative stability and overall quality of biodiesel, making it a more viable alternative to fossil fuels.

My work with Nickel and Palladium Complexes has shown promising results in selectively hydrogenating free fatty acid methyl esters (biodiesel) to improve their fuel properties, which is a significant step towards sustainable energy production.

This work addresses the followAspiring chemists should stay curious, open-minded –Olaoye ing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

Can you share some of the key findings of your research as it also involves the catalytic evaluation of various complexes for the hydrogenation of unsaturated compounds?

Certainly, one of the key findings was that Pyrazolyl Palladium (II) Complexes displayed higher catalytic activity for the hydrogenation of sorbic acid compared to their nickel counterparts.

The study revealed that the less hindered C=C bond of 4-hexenoic acid was preferentially reduced over the more hindered bond of 2-hexenoic acid.

Additionally, our findings indicated that these catalysts could effectively operate under mild conditions, which is essential for maintaining the integrity of the products.

Furthermore, the Pyrazolyl Nickel (II) and Palladium (II) Complexes were effective catalysts for the selective and partial hydrogenation of biodiesel derived from non-edible seed oils. Hydrogenation significantly improved the fuel quality of the biodiesel, reducing acid values and increasing flash points.

These improvements bring the fuel in line with the stringent requirements of both EN 14214 (Europe) and ASTM D6751 (USA), demonstrating its viability for commercial application.

What are the challenges you face in your research, if any, and how have you addressed these? Of course, yes. Like any research endeavour, we faced challenges, particularly related to catalyst efficiency and selectivity.

For instance, ensuring that the catalysts performed well under different conditions was crucial.

To address this, we conducted extensive optimisation studies, varying parameters such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the reactants. Successive iterations led to optimised procedures and significantly better catalytic outcomes.

Your contributions to the field have not gone unnoticed. You have received several awards and recognitions, including a Capacity Building Initiative Award from the Royal Society. How have these experiences shaped your career?

Well, receiving these awards has been incredibly validating and motivating. They have provided me with opportunities to collaborate with other researchers and expand my professional network, which is vital in academia.

Added to this, support from initiatives such as the Royal Society has enabled me to pursue ambitious research projects that may not have been possible otherwise.

These experiences have not only reinforced my dedication to advancing sustainable chemistry but have also strengthened my commitment to mentoring the next generation of scientists.

How and what advice would you give to aspiring Chemists looking to make a mark in sustainable Chemistry?

To be modest, I would encourage aspiring Chemists to stay curious and open-minded. Sustainable Chemistry is a rapidly evolving field that requires innovative thinking and a willingness to embrace new ideas and technologies.

It is through this mindset that we can truly advance towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Importantly also, collaborating with others (fellow researchers) and engaging in interdisciplinary research can lead to groundbreaking discoveries. Lastly, don’t hesitate to pursue your passions and be persistent; every small step contributes to the larger goal of a more sustainable future.