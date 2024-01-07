Aspirants Kick As APC’s Candidate Emerges For Ondo Bye-Election

Eight of the nine House of Representative aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kicked against the conduct of the primary in the Akoko Northeast/Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

The aspirants including Hon. Olugbenga Araoyinbo, Haruna Adesina, Dr Muyiwa Olusa, Alhaji Olanrewaju Kazeem, Bimbo Makinde, Prince Charles Babalola, Wale Owolabi and Lasisi Mohammed said the outcome of the primary would not be acceptable to them.

The major grouse of the aspirants was that they did not see the delegate lists before the conduct of the primary which was conducted at a secondary school in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast local government area of the State.

However, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Hon Abdukadir M Nasir declared Mr. Ifeoluwa Ehindero as the candidate of the party for Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency to replace the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at the National Assembly.

Ehindero who was declared the winner scored 105 votes, out of 106 delegates that were cleared for the exercise. Another aspirant, Mr. Makinde, scored one vote.

Speaking before the primary election, Nasir who was flanked by the APC National officers led by Barrister Joy Akang said they were duly provided with the delegate list, which would be used for the election.

He said his duty was not to query what happened before the party primary and what would take place after the primary.

He said the appeal committee would handle that part of the electoral contest. He said the mandate of the committee was to conduct the primary election.

In his reaction, Araoyinbo said the aspirants have been schemed out by the way the delegate list was generated by the party at the local governments that made up the federal constituency.

He said, “As you can see we have been here waiting for the officials, waiting to see the list. We have not been able to get it.

“Not until about 1:47 pm that the party chairman brought it here. We asked them they said the party chairman at the state level gave the list out.

“The way forward is that this election can’t hold. We can’t accept the outcome of an election where we don’t have the delegates list. They just brought the list right now.

“With the conduct of the primary, we will lose the election. One single person wrote the list of delegates from the 23 political wards.

“There was no level playing ground. We have not seen the list as we speak. This is a charade. This is not acceptable.”

Makinde said he would have canvassed the delegates if he had been aware of who the delegates were before the conduct of the primary.

“He said there was no congress at the ward level to elect the delegates who voted in the election.

He added, “As of now I don’t know who are the delegates. I saw the Chairman of my Local Government and one other person came in with a paper. I was surprised that they did not conduct any congress.

But reacting, a state party official, denied all the allegations that one single person generated the list.

The official who spoke with newsmen at the venue of the election said that the aggrieved aspirants should approach the appeal committee and stop heating the polity.

He advised them to be a true democrat and join hands with the winner of the primary assuring that the party will win the bye election in the federal constituency.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Alex Kalejaye said the appeal committee would start sitting in Akure, the State capital see to the grievances of the aspirants.

Kalejaye urged the aspirants to submit their grievances to the Appeal Panel.