Aspirant Drags APC To Court, Seeks To Halt Convention Over Alleged Exclusion

…Demands N100m Damages

Fresh controversy has trailed preparations for the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an aspirant for the position of National Vice Chairman (South-South), Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to halt the exercise over alleged exclusion.

Dagogo, who is the Director General of the APC States Assembly Forum (ASAF), is challenging what he described as his unjust denial of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms despite fulfilling all stipulated requirements, including payment of N5.1 million.

According to the aspirant, the forms were not issued to him by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Mohammed Argungu, even after he obtained official clearance from the party’s finance department confirming receipt of payment.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/C8/591/2026, filed through his counsel, Chief Sir OAU Onyema of Akpaagu Law House, the plaintiff is asking the court to interpret issues surrounding the APC’s guidelines and his eligibility to participate in the convention.

Joined as defendants in the suit are the APC, its National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; the incumbent National Vice Chairman (South-South), Victor Giadom; and the National Organising Secretary, Argungu.

All defendants, served at the party’s national secretariat located at Buhari House, Wuse II, Abuja, have been given 30 days to enter an appearance.

Among the reliefs sought, Dagogo is praying the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from conducting the South-South zonal congress scheduled for March 25, 2026.

He is also seeking a declaration that by virtue of the APC payment acknowledgement receipt issued to him on March 13, 2026, he is entitled to be issued Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms as a valid aspirant for the position.

The plaintiff further urged the court to declare that no valid National Vice Chairman (South-South) can emerge from any congress conducted without his participation, insisting that his exclusion undermines the credibility of the process.

Additionally, he is asking the court to nullify the outcome of any such congress and award him N100 million in general damages against the third and fourth defendants for what he described as “discomfiture, embarrassment, and mental torture.”

As of the time of filing this report, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.

The development comes amid assurances by the APC leadership of a transparent and inclusive process. Both the National Chairman, Yilwatda, and the Chairman of the Convention Committee, Aminu Bello Masari, had earlier pledged fairness to all aspirants as screening exercises commenced ahead of the convention.

However, Dagogo maintained that his decision to seek legal redress was not driven by personal interest alone but by a desire to protect the integrity of the party.

“This is not just about one man’s exclusion. It is about defending the integrity of the party and restoring the vision upon which it was founded,” he stated.