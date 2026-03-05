ASOCLIP 12-Member Board Seeks To Transform Clinical Pharmacy

A new era in African healthcare is unfolding as the African Society of Clinical Pharmacists (ASOCLIP) advances an ambitious agenda to transform clinical pharmacy and strengthen public health systems across the continent.

With participating pharmacists from nearly 20 African countries — and growing — ASOCLIP has urged African governments to formally recognise and integrate clinical pharmacists into national healthcare policies. In a landmark decision, the Committee appointed a 12-member Advisory Board comprising eminent pharmacists drawn from across Africa and the African Diaspora, with clinical pharmacist, Dr Joseph Madu as it’s president.

These distinguished leaders bring extensive expertise in clinical practice, academia, research, regulation, and health policy, strengthening ASOCLIP’s institutional credibility and continental reach. Representing diverse sub-regions of Africa, the CEC includes practitioners, educators, researchers, and policy influencers — many serving in high-level national and international roles.

Together, they are driving efforts to harmonise clinical pharmacy standards, expand specialist training, promote research collaboration, and optimise medication use across healthcare systems. The Society is also urging expanded specialist training programmes, structured workforce development pathways, and sustained investment in medication safety systems to reduce preventable harm and improve therapeutic outcomes.

Beyond policy reform, ASOCLIP is championing youth mentorship, interprofessional collaboration, digital health innovation, and evidence-based practice. Its leaders emphasise that strengthening clinical pharmacy services directly improves treatment effectiveness, reduces hospital admissions linked to medication errors, and enhances overall public health resilience.

Through partnership, capacity building, and continental solidarity, ASOCLIP is positioning Africa to build safer, stronger, and more equitable healthcare systems — ensuring better outcomes for millions across the continent. Founded in 2025 and domiciled in Africa, ASOCLIP was established to fill a critical gap — the absence of a unifying continental voice for clinical pharmacists.

At a time when African health systems face rising burdens of infectious and non-communicable diseases, medication-related harm, workforce shortages, and deep inequities in access to care, the Society’s emergence signals a strategic shift toward safer, more patient-centered healthcare. Since assuming office on February 5, 2026, ASOCLIP’s Pioneer Continental Executive Committee (CEC) has moved swiftly from vision to implementation.