ASO Savings, Eunisell, STI Led Stocks In October

The Nigerian stock market witnessed notable gains of eight per cent in October 2025, as investors’ renewed confidence in select financial and industrial stocks drove strong performance across several sectors.

According to data compiled by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), ASO Savings and Loans Plc, Eunisell Interlinked Plc, and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc emerged as the top three best-performing equities during the month, posting impressive month-to-date (MTD) gains of 106 per cent, 49.37 per cent, and 30 per cent respectively.

The surge in these stocks reflected increased investor interest in financial and non-interest sectors, driven by optimism around economic recovery, corporate earnings, and regulatory reforms that continue to reshape the Nigerian capital market.

Leading the pack, ASO Savings and Loans Plc recorded a remarkable 106 per cent growth in its share price, closing the month at N0.50. The stock’s exceptional rally was fueled by renewed investor appetite for undervalued mortgage institutions, amid rising demand for affordable housing and government-backed real estate reforms.

The company’s strong performance also reflects growing optimism in the financial services sector as liquidity improves and non-performing loans continue to decline. Eunisell Interlinked Plc followed closely with a 49.37 per cent MTD gain, closing at N39.50.

The firm’s robust showing is attributed to positive sentiment surrounding its diversification efforts and strong earnings outlook in the oil services and chemical distribution markets. The company’s consistent performance has positioned it as one of the most promising medium-cap stocks on the NGX.

In third place, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc posted a 30 per cent monthly gain to close at N3.00. This performance highlights sustained confidence in the insurance sector following reforms introduced by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to strengthen risk management and recapitalization frameworks.

Energy and industrial giants also made the list. Aradel Holdings Plc recorded a 27.15 per cent increase, closing at N615.00, reflecting improved sentiment in the downstream oil sector.

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement Plc rose 25.69 per cent to close at N525.10, buoyed by stable earnings and expectations of increased infrastructure spending by the government.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, one of the market’s largest stocks, gained 22.96 per cent to close at N423.00 as investors continued to respond positively to its data growth and fintech expansion strategy.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) also advanced 20.83 per cent to close at N346.55, indicating growing investor appetite for income-generating property assets amid inflationary pressures.