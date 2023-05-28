Aso Rock Wears New Look, Security Beefed Up

All is set for new tenants of the Aso Villa, President- Elect, Bola Tinubu, his nuclear family and Vice-President- Elect, Kashim Shettima and family to formally move in as they take oath of office tomorrow. Before then, security details from the Department of State Services, (DSS), had moved in to change locks and keys, as well take the finger prints of the new occupiers for the purpose of matching same to the security doors in their offices and residents.

Also, the edifice, Presidential Villa, comprising the administrative block, the President and the Vice President’s offices and residences, has undergone comprehensive renovations. The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has relocated from his official residence to the Glass House, also within the Villa , which has been taken over by newly posted security officials from the Directorate of Security Services (DSS).

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the interiors of the residences of the President and Vice President (Aguda House), including furniture and wall blinds, have been changed and are well guarded, awaiting the arrival of the new leaders from May 29th.

Furthermore, new security officials have begun to show their faces as the incumbent Chief Security Officer to the President was seen conducting fresh officials from the DSS round the President’s residence and office within Aso Rock.

A source within the security circle, who volunteered information, disclosed that the new security officials billed to take over from Buhari’s men were conducting the new ones round the Villa on familiarization tours. He disclosed that keys and locks have been changed, where necessary and handed over to security officials who have partially taken over from Buhari’s men.

The source added that some senior security officials have already been transferred out of the Villa while some others have resumed unannounced. It was equally observed that some of the front desk security men, who hitherto carry out their duties with stern faces, have suddenly loosened up, wearing unusual smiles.

Some persons said the sudden change of attitude was because the officials were trying to leave pleasant impression as they may have been transferred out of the Villa. The Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, paid a visit to the outgoing Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday.

Shettima’s host took him on an inspection of the Vice President’s Office, where his fingerprints were taken and adapted for the several security doors in the Office. The incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, had already linked up with the outgoing First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who had on several occasions, conducted her around the Presidential Villa, especially the residence of the President.

Our Correspondent observed that political appointees, including the spokespersons-Femi Adesina, Malam Garba Shehu, Laolu Akande, have cleared their tables waiting to finally.