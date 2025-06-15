New Telegraph

June 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Aso-Oke: Vibrant colours,…

Aso-Oke: Vibrant colours, royalty at Ojude Oba 2025

Yoruba’s heritage fabric, Aso-Oke, was given the highest respect at the just concluded Ojude Oba festival.

The Aso-Oke was served in vibrant colours, varieties of designs and detailing with the utmost sophistication in fashion and style.

Ojude Oba festival did not just showcase the rich culture of the Ijebu, the indigienes styled their Aso-Oke like royalties.

The fashion showcased to the world that there is beauty in culture; that Africa is blessed with vibrant heritage.

The festival has become a place where not only celebrities display upper class fashion. It has become the hub for trendsetters for Nigerian native style, a place to rub shoulders with the creme de la creme in the society , connecting people for future alliances through networking.

Ojude Oba festival’s potentials cannot be complete without pointing out the promotion of enterprise it will boost for the community.

In a way of supporting and promoting the ‘wear Nigeria by Nigerians’ narratives, Fashion entrepreneurs, young artisans, apprentices, makeup artistes, would be fully engaged meaningfully prior and during the festivals, thereby improving the labour force.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Apc’s No Refugee Camp For Failed Politicians –Deputy National Secretary
Read Next

Kalu Ikeagwu: Acting Tasks You Physically, Mentally, Spiritually
Share
Copy Link
×