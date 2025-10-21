ASNAT Urges Members To Shun Sowore-Led Protest

The Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) has urged all its members nationwide to remain law-abiding and distance themselves from what it described as ill-informed and politically motivated protests being championed by activist Omoyele Sowore and other “unscrupulous elements masquerading as freedom fighters.”

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Coordinator of ASNAT, Comrade Adeshina Akinyemi, in reaction to the failed mass protest allegedly aimed at forcing the release of the proscribed IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Comrade Akinyemi noted that while every Nigerian has a constitutional right to freely express opinions and demonstrate peacefully, such rights must not infringe on the rights of other citizens to go about their lawful businesses without harassment or obstruction.

He reminded ASNAT members of the critical role their services play in the daily survival, comfort, and economic well-being of Nigerians, urging them to remain focused on their legitimate trades and ignore any incitement by “misguided politicians seeking to sow chaos under the guise of activism.”

The statement further stressed that although the association sympathizes with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his family, the law must be allowed to take its full course, as the matter is before a competent court of jurisdiction.

Comrade Akinyemi reaffirmed ASNAT’s commitment to national peace, stability, and economic progress, warning that no genuine national interest is ever served through violence or civil disorder.

“We call on all our members across the federation to remain calm, law-abiding, and continue contributing their quota to the development of our great nation. The Association will not be part of any politically motivated attempt to destabilize Nigeria,” he stated.

He further recalled the devastating impact of the #EndSARS protests, saying the “agony and pain inflicted on our members across the country remain fresh in our hearts.”

“I therefore appeal to all Nigerian artisans and technicians to shun any form of participation, either through physical presence or by sharing any inciting messages on social media,” he added.