Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) has called on former Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and his cohorts to stop maligning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his program, SKILL UP ARTISANS (SUPA).

According to the National Coordinator of ASNAT, Dr. Adeshina A. Akinyemi it is wrong for the former ITF DG and his cohorts under the platform, Concerned citizens, Advocates for institutional accountability to describe SUPA as a fraud.

The National Coordinator talking about SUPA said, “Having appraised the activities of SKIILL UP ARTISANS (SUPA) Program and its positive impact on all Nigerian Artisans and Technicians, we, therefore pass a vote of confidence on the program and scores the Executorial agency, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) A1 in the implementation and operations of SUPA.

“At this junction, ladies and gentlemen of the press, after carefully considered the above positive impact of SUPA on Nigerian artisans and technicians, we find it very hard to believe that some enemies of progress and sadistic opposers of the present government in Nigeria, headed by President Bola Tinubu will labeled SUPA, a monumental fraud and tagged the tireless, indefatigable, diligent, hardworking and industrious Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Afiz Ogun a deficiency manager and Corrupt individual.

“This claim, by a faceless group called, Concerned Citizens, Advocates for Institutional Accountability is not only false, but malicious and blackmail.

“It has been investigated, established and confirmed that the group – Concerned citizens, Advocates for institutional accountability is acting as a proxy for a former Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) who is still bitter that he cannot control or teleguide the present DG.

“In the wisdom of the former DG and his tribal bigots, the present DG, being a Yoruba man, was considered a taboo for the position of the DG, ITF. They belief that that the position of the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF, a federal government’s organization) was a sole birthright of a particular people in Nigeria. But, it’s clear that the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria has the statutory power and right to choose anyone from any part of Nigeria to head the organization.

It’s also good to remember that this is the first time that a south- Westerner Nigerian occupies the position of Director General of ITF since it’s creation in 1971.

So pls, Mr former DG, note that ITF is for whole Nigeria!

“We categorically states that the allegations made by the Concerned citizens, Advocates for institutional accountability in their publication or petition are baseless, unfounded and without merit. The present Director General of ITF has always conducted himself with utmost integrity, transparency, and professionalism in his leadership of the ITF.

“We urge the general public, the national Assembly and the President to disregard this faceless group and it’s satanic publication and focus on the numerous achievements and successes of the ITF under Dr. Ogun’s leadership. The ITF has continued to excell in its mandate, providing critical training and capacity- building programs for us, Nigerian artisans and technicians.

“We also call on the former Director General to retract from this shadowy pursuit, tribal sentiments and blackmail of the present Director General of ITF, but rather, join hands with him to move the organization forward.

“The former DG, ITF should remove all manners of jealousy and envious of the present DG from his heart, stop lying against the truth and desist in imitating Satan the devil and stop slandering Dr. Ogun but be manly enough to approach him and straight things with him. Labeling SUPA, a project designed by the President, A monumental fraud is indirectly calling the President a Fraud and a scam. This is a wrong assumption which we, Nigerian artisans and technicians will not take from any quarter.”

Speaking further, he said, “The Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) thanks President Bola Tinubu for designing SUPA and commends the present leadership of ITF led by Dr. Oluwatoyin Afiz Ogun for implementing the SUPA program. SUPA has made, and, it’s still making significant impact on Nigerian artisans. We recommend that the program be expanded to reach more artisans across the country.

“We therefore call on the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency call to other or caution those angry minds who are disturbing and distracting the Director General of ITF.”

Meanwhile, the National Lady President, ASNAT, Mrs. Jaiyeola Olatunji said the Associations has trained over 100, 000 artisans.

