Asllani’s Bullet Bags Bronze Medal For Sweden

Sweden beat Australia 2-0 to clinch the third spot at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney.

The Swedes won their fourth Bronze Medal at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals by defeating the tournament co-hosts at Stadium Australia.

Sweden dominated possession in the lively first half, applying pressure through Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius in attack.

After 20 minutes, Australia had a chance as Ellie Carpenter crossed the ball to Hayley Raso, but her shot was saved by Zećira Mušović at the near post.

After the break, Australia struggled to find a response despite continued pressure. Sweden doubled their lead through a well-worked counter-attack which was finished off by Kosovare Asllani on the 60-minute mark.

The AC Milan forward rifled her effort beyond Arnold and into the bottom right corner to cement the Swedes’ lead.

Australia almost got one back with 20 minutes to go. Sweden failed to clear the danger from a cross, allowing Clare Polkinghorne to shoot from point-blank range. Again, Mušović came to her side’s rescue to deny the co-hosts.

Despite the loss, Australia ends the tournament with their highest-ever finish at a FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in fourth place.