Asking MohBad’s Wife For Son’s DNA Pure Evil – Mary Njoku

Following the call by Nigerians that the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad should submit her son’s DNA test for verification if the child is truly the late singer’s son has been described as pure evil by famous Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Njoku.

It would be recalled that following the demise of the 27-year-old singer, a cryptic voice note of MohBad and his wife, Omowumi having family issues as regards who deleted the singer’s WhatsApp messages, Nigerians including fans and celebrities have continued to seek justice for his death.

However, few netizens have also begun to demand that the late singer’s wife submit their 5-month-old son, Liam, for a DNA test to clear herself from those doubting her loyalty to her late partner.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Mary Njoku who reacted to the DNA demand saga said no one had reason to think of a DNA test if the late singer never doubted his son’s paternity.

She said, “Asking a mourning widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure evil. She just lost a father to her child, a husband, her Helper and her Protector of over 10 years. Let her mourn in peace.

“If her husband didn’t doubt the paternity of his child, who are we to think otherwise? Please let’s focus on getting #justiceformohbad.”