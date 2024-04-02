Asking For DNA Test Is Trust, Power Issue – Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has weighed into the DNA test controversy between the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi and her husband’s family on social media.

New Telegraph reports that Nigerians have been divided over whether the DNA test is necessary or not, given recent cases of paternity fraud.

Reacting to the development via his Instagram account, Kuti asserted that demanding a DNA test is a ‘trust and power issue’.

He claimed that most of the men requesting DNA tests wouldn’t ask for it if their partners were more financially buoyant than them.

He said, “There is no way that doing a DNA test is not about trust. Doing a DNA test is a trust issue 100 per cent! It’s not only a trust issue, it’s also a power issue.

“No man would request for a DNA test if their partners are richer than them.”