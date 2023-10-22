Asisat Oshoala Pays Tribute To Mohbad After Scoring Against Granada

Nigerian footballer who plays as a striker for FC Barcelona and Nigeria women’s national team, Asisat Oshoala paid tribute to the late singer, Mohbad, in a recent Instagram post.

This is coming weeks after the death of the Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbd who passed away under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

Although the cause of his demise is yet to be officially determined or announced by the appropriate authorities, Mohbad continues to be celebrated by well-wishers.

In honour of Mohbad, Asisat Oshoala, who recently scored twice against Granada in a football match, took to her Instagram page to write, “Double for Imole. keep resting young king #LightBoy.”

The statement immediately garnered reaction from individuals online as they took to the comment section of the post to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

fadapetercomedy: “Tnx mami u said it n u did it. Imole lives.”

theladytoyah: “Loju won Imole di Legend forever in our hearts. Thank you Asisat for showing love to everyone.”

yahootailor18: “Do your best and leave the rest, my sister. God bless you for doing this one to pay him last respect.”

swankytee224a: “The only footballer that showed Imole love thank you agba baller.”

cristy_davis___0: “Keep resting bro we gonna get you justice you deserve @iammohbad.”

akanbiwale: “We love both of you, Az you no go die afi ti o ba di arugbo Bijahi Rosullulai, Imole wey die may he continue to rip Bijahi Rosullulai.”

osascoad: “LoL Another Africa player of the year 2023 winner already.”

supliabeatz: “Love you. Anytime i listen to his song i wish he stayed longer to know how great he had become.”

shukran_olaoluwa: “Congratulations world best!! Agba baller for a reason.

