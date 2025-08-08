Asisat Oshoala Inspires Academy Players After WAFCON Triumph

Fresh off her 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph, Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, visited the Asisat Oshoala Academy in Lagos, which she founded to give girl-child across Nigeria hope and purpose through football and crafts.

The visit was an opportunity to interact with the players, team officials and also thanked them for their support during the WAFCON, where the team watched the final together. “I think it’s very important for me to come say hi to them today. They are my girls and my team. They watched the final together, and I just wanted to be with them,” Oshoala said during the visit.

She added that she plans to join their training sessions next week. She revealed that despite her busy schedule, she maintains regular contact with the players and team through their captain and officials and also holds regular feedback sessions to gauge their development and welfare.