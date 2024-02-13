Asisat Oshoala Blasts Tunde Ednut Over Iwobi’s Criticism

Asisat Oshoala, a Super Falcons striker, has taken issue with Nigerian blogger and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut for making derogatory remarks about Alex Iwobi, a midfield player for the Super Eagles.

Ednut mocked Iwobi on social media after Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph recalls that Iwobi has frequently been the victim of internet criticism.

The offensive statement “Iwobi is out, Thank you Lord,” posted by Ednut, infuriated both fans and players as Oshoala was not also happy with Ednut’s post.

READ ALSO:

In a flurry of angry on her Instagram post, the former Barcelona player called Ednut a “bully” and denounced his behaviour.

She wrote, “Tunde is an asshole !!! Boys give am money to do giveaway, he dey form god. Old fool…who d fuck do you think you are? Ode buruku.

“You failed in your field and gave up but have the gut to call out someone who keeps trying and obviously doing way better than you. You for continue if na so e easy na. AGBAYA OSHI.

“If Tunde has a problem with women, all he does is body shame them. Nothing Dey that him coconut head. We accept constructive criticism but that nigga IS A FUCKING BULLY !!!

“He go use the giveaway cover up again as usual. Mtcheww AGBAYA BURUKU! I’m a victim of cyber bully and I fuckin know how that shit feels especially when you’re being singled out….like yoooo d WHOLE team LOST.”