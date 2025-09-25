Asigangan Applauds Senator Alli’s Solar Power Revolution In Igangan

The Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Rafiu Ariwoola, has commended Senator Sharafadeen Alli for what he described as unprecedented development in the community, declaring that “Igangan has never had it so good.”

The monarch, who led community leaders and parents on a courtesy visit to the Senator’s Ibadan residence on Wednesday, said Alli had surpassed expectations through life-changing interventions.

“I came to appreciate Senator Alli for all he has done for our people,” Oba Ariwoola said. “Since I became king, no leader has matched his efforts.”

He particularly praised the senator’s facilitation of a high-capacity solar power project at the Federal Science and Technical College, Igangan, executed by Casbern Global Services Limited. The project, comprising 64 solar panels, 32 batteries, and inverters, now provides uninterrupted electricity for classrooms, laboratories, and workshops.

“This is a game-changer. Our students now have constant power for teaching, learning and innovation,” the monarch noted.

Oba Ariwoola further revealed that land had been earmarked for a community health centre, describing the planned facility as another critical milestone.

“He has given us more than we demanded. If we had such representation earlier, things would have been much better,” he said. “Before, parents withdrew their children from school. This project has changed everything.”

The Igangan Community Secretary, Mr. Isau Ayandele, said the solar power initiative was historic, stressing that the entire community endorsed the appreciation visit.

“The last time we witnessed such development was during Senator Peter Adeyemo’s era. This is a collective endorsement for a senator who matches words with action,” Ayandele stated.

In his response, Senator Alli promised to deliver more projects, assuring the people of quality representation.

“By God’s grace, we will do more. The 2024 budget is ongoing, and the 2025 budget will bring greater interventions,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to completing his one-per-ward borehole initiative and disclosed plans for an agricultural partnership with foreign investors to empower youths and support farmers in Igangan.