Asian Stocks Rise On Trade Optimism, US Policy Uncertainty Lingers

Lingering hopes that Donald Trump’s planned tariff blitz next week will not be as painful as feared helped lift Asian markets yesterday, though uncertainty about the president’s policies and the US economy tempered optimism.

With the White House’s “Liberation Day” on April 2 approaching, investors have been bracing for a wave of sweeping levies on imports amid warnings of crippled global trade, recession and a fresh spike in inflation.

But suggestions from Trump and others in Washington that the measures could be more targeted, with some countries hit harder than others, have provided a sliver of hope that the worst-case scenario can be avoided, reports AFP.

The president told Newsmax that “I don’t want to have too many exceptions” but added: “I’ll probably be more lenient than reciprocal, because if I was reciprocal, that would be very tough for people”.

