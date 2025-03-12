Asian Shipyards Competing To Build Natural Gas Vessels For NLNG

Share

Shipyards in South Korea and China are competing to win an order to build liquefied natural gas carriers for Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG). It was gathered that the company had begun to shop from shipyards globally.

for new eco-friendly vessels The company had earlier disclosed its plans to expand its fleets, get modern ships and reduce emission in line with its objectives as Nigeria’s netzero target had been set for 2060.

It was gathered that NLNG has been checking out shipyard slots for LNG carrier newbuildings, which could fit into its specifications for fleet expansion.

Recall that the General Manager of Production, NLNG, Nnamdi Anowi had at the 2024 World LNG Summit and Awards in Berlin, Germany, said: “We are making significant strides in our shipping operations.

Over the next 10 years, we aim to transition from our current steam-powered vessels to modern ships. “We took a major step by entering into a long-term chapter of our first modern ship Aktoras, and we are already planning to acquire a second ship next year.”

Meanwhile, its Chief Executive Officer, Philip Mshelbila said that only two of the facility’s six processing units were currently functional and three gas pipelines are down.

He noted: “In the current moment, I am only running two trains out of six.” Meanwhile, the global LNG fleet has been forecast to exceed more than 1,000 vessels by 2026, propelled by the addition of 295 new builds on order.

