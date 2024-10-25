Asia Shares Fall On US Election Anxiety, Tesla Provides Some Cheer

Share

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower yesterday as uncertainty over the US election outcome kept investors on edge, while the dollar stood tall near its three-month high, supported by elevated Treasury yields.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.5% after Tesla, opens new tab shares jumped 12% in afterhours trading after the EV maker reported robust third quarter profits and surprised analysts with a prediction for 20-30% growth in sales next year.

European markets are set for a higher open ahead of a raft of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) readings that will provide a gauge of the growth momentum in Europe. EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.2% while FTSE futures rose 0.5%.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei (.N225), opens new tab rose 0.1% but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, opens new tab fell 0.6%, pressured by falls in Chinese shares, reports Reuters.

