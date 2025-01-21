ASI Sustains Bullish Run As Market Cap Hits N63.33

Share

The equities market sustained a bullish run yesterday as investors responded to the 50 per cent tariff hike passed by the National Communication Commission on Monday.

The market gained 75bps to close at 103,137.99 points buoyed by telecommunications heavy weight, MTNN (+10.00%) alongside tier-one GTCO (+1.72%), ZENITHBANK (+0.43%) and ACCESSCORP (+0.41%) encountering sell-off in OANDO (-2.70%) and FBNH -1.54%) leaving the market in the green.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 21bps from a negative 54bps while the market capitalisation increased by N471.37 billion to close at N63.33 trillion.

On a breakdown of activities, the turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 32.24 per cent. A total of 440.32 million shares valued at N11.97 billion were ex – changed in 13,087 deals.

LASACO (-6.23) led the volume chart with 108.04 million units while SEPLAT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N3.54 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.08-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones.

MTNN (+10.00%) topped 27 others on the leaders’ table while NSLTECH (-9.88%) led 25 others on the laggards’ log.

