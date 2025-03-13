ASI Gains 0.12%, Market Capitalisation Hits N66.52trn

Share

The NGX All-Share Index edged up by 0.12% to 106,220.62 points, marking a slight recovery after a period of declines. The market capitalisation also increased by 0.12 per cent to N66.52 trillion, but overall sentiment remains cautious.

Trading volume plunged by 77.2 per cent, possibly due to investor caution. However, the value of transactions surged by 62.34 per cent, suggesting a shift toward higher-priced equities or block trades.

GEREGU led in value traded with N7.76 billion, maintaining a stable price at N1,150.00, while Tantalizers topped in volume with 29.62 million shares, gaining 3.50 per cent to close at N3.25.

A market breadth of 1.80 suggests that advancers significantly outpaced decliners, reinforcing a positive sentiment.

However, the 4.38 per cent decline in deals implies selective participation, with fewer trades driving a higher value.

The NASD OTC market experienced a marginal decline as the NSI dropped to 3,384.2 (-0.04%), alongside a slight dip in market capitalisation to N1.95 trillion (-0.04%), indicating mild bearish sentiment.

Despite the decline in index and market cap, trading activity surged, with volume skyrocketing by 1,204.49 per cent to 3.89 m shares, and value traded jumping 126.89 per cent to ₦23.62 million, though the number of trades fell by 32 per cent to 17 deals, suggesting concentrated transactions in fewer trades.

SDGEFLUID led the gainers’ log, advancing 6.78 per cent to close at 3.15, while SDFCWAMCO topped the laggards, declining 5.02 per cent to settle at 35.57.

