ASI Climbs To 160,591 Points As NGX Rally Strengthens

The Nigerian equities market extended its upward momentum yesterday as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) advanced further into record territory, reflecting sustained investor appetite for equities at the start of the year.

Figures from the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that the ASI rose by 659.96 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 160,591.76 points, up from 159,931.80 points recorded in the previous trading session.

The latest gain lifted the market’s year-to-date return to about 3.3 per cent, underscoring a strong and confident opening to 2026.

The positive movement in the index translated into a corresponding expansion in market capitalization, which increased by N409.69 billion to close at N102.68 trillion, compared with N102.28 trillion previously.

The rally was broad-based, driven by renewed buying interest across banking, industrial, oil and gas, and consumer goods stocks. A review of sectoral performance showed that most indices closed in positive territory. The NGX Banking Index rose to 1,607.26 points, while the Industrial Index advanced to 5,913.62 points.

The Consumer Goods Index also strengthened to 4,063.39 points, and the Premium Index climbed to 16,060.75 points, reflecting sustained demand for largecap and fundamentally strong stocks.

Market breadth was mixed but tilted towards positive sentiment, with 35 stocks posting price appreciation, 38 declining, and one stock closing unchanged. Okomu Oil Palm Plc led the gainers’ table, appreciating by the maximum 10 per cent to close at N1,204.50.

Union Dicon Salt Plc and Seplat Energy Plc also recorded full 10 per cent gains, closing at N8.80 and N6,171.00 respectively. Other notable advancers included NCR Nigeria, MCNichols, Eterna, Multiverse Mining and Meyer Plc. On the losing side, Cadbury Nigeria Plc topped the decliners’ chart after shedding 10 per cent to close at N63.00.

Austin Laz, Alex, Honeywell Flour Mills and FTN Cocoa Processors also recorded notable price declines, largely attributed to profit-taking in stocks that had enjoyed recent rallies.

Market analysts linked the continued strength of the ASI to improving investor confidence, selective bargain hunting and expectations of resilient earnings performance, particularly among banks and industrial firms.