ASHRAE Donates Solar-Powered Borehole To Oko-Oba, Lagos Abattoir

As part of efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the country, members of Young Engineers in Ashrae recently donated solar solar-powered borehole to Oko-Oba Abattoir in Agege, Lagos State.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, President of Ashrae Nigeria Chapter, Engr. Franklin Olatunji said, “We are trying to maintain a green environment all over the world. There is ozone layer depletion because of carbon dioxide. So, we are trying to decarbonise the environment so that it is beautiful and sustainable.”

Speaking further, he said that the solar-powered borehole would prevent the use of generators, which would reduce noise and carbon emissions.

He said, “We believe the abattoir is serving the community, and they need good water. The facility can dispense about 30,000 litres of water daily. They are generating water without electricity. It is clean and efficient. It is a pilot project and was implemented by our young engineers. Our headquarters in the United States sponsor the project.”

Expressing her appreciation, Ikeja Zonal Coordinator of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Olajumoke Enebeli, said: “On behalf of the ministry, we say a big thank you for this project; we’d like to have a replica of this in the Animal Market.”

Speaking in a similar vein, Secretary of Butcher’s Stakeholders Forum, Ubale Isah Umar, acknowledged Ashrae members for the gesture and urged them to provide another borehole.

ASHRAE is present in over 132 countries worldwide with approximately 15,000 members.