Ashny: Why Tems’ Grammy award remains big for female musicians

Share

Ashionye Charity Edike is a woman with many talents. She is popularly known on the microphone as ASHNY. She is also an actress and a fashion designer, who hails from Delta State. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE Ashionye speaks about her music career and why she is forever grateful to Ace Nigerian comedian, Mr Kofi, the Guru

Tell us the story of how music career started for you

I started in 2013 with my first single “Rule Ma world”. I tried shopping around for a record deal but couldn’t get one. My manager at the time, Mr Henry, would knock on doors and take me around with his car, so as to help me cushion the effect of the hardship. Eventually, I got a record deal and was able to record more songs but never got an album out. I met Mr.Koffi ‘Tha Guru’ at the end of 2015 and in 2016, he started to encourage and feature me in his works. Officially in 2019 he released my first EP called ‘Rough Play’. A collection of some of my old recordings and new ones that couldn’t get finished properly but still good to the ears. I am super grateful where I am now and hopeful that it will keep getting better.

Was being a famous music star part of your childhood dreams?

Yes! Music has always been a part of me.

Among your mum, dad, siblings and uncles, who supported your music career first?

All my family members are in support of my musical career.

What inspires the songs you write and sing?

As a Pop artiste, I get inspirations from anywhere and everywhere. I can make music out of any subject matter. I observe and reflect and this helps a lot.

What is your view about Tems that just won Grammy. What does that inspire in you as a female musician?

It’s a ground breaking and encouraging achievement to all female acts across the world.

What has been your biggest challenge since you started your music career?

The usual struggle up and coming artistes face. It is Finance problem. Its Rejection. It is the Feeling of hopelessness. I had to save up every penny to get going.

Have you experienced bullying in the music industry?

No! all I have ever received is love from my colleagues and industry players.

Is it true that female musicians, especially up and coming always face sexual harassment from producers? Do you have such experience?

No I don’t have any experiences.

Do you have ambition of becoming an actress too?

I am not just a musician. I am also an actress and a fashion designer. In fact, I have a movie that will be out soon and have also starred in several other movies and also a lead actor in some projects that we are shooting presently.

Tell us about the show you had for Valentine’s day?

My show, ‘An Ashny Valentine’ February 14th at Freedom Park. It’s a show that allows lovers and well wishers to come together to enjoy themselves in an open air romantic atmosphere. With fun games, live music and gifts.

This years edition featured other artiates like Yinka Davis, Jafextra, Pupa Tee, Sossick, Mooh, Ypick, Punchline, Kelty, Ajanaku, Dynamic V, Cabal, Coyman, Pjay, Sharma, and St Lewis. It’s a music , games and gift packed Valentine’s fun day.

The Valentine event is powered by Freedom Park and produced by Koffi Tha Guru

Are you among the romantic women that love with all her heart or has heartbreak changed that?

I love with all my heart and have never been heartbroken.

Share

Please follow and like us: