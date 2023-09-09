Ashmusy: Why Most Rich Female Celebrities Are Single

Nigerian Social media influencer and comedienne, Ashmusy has revealed why most extremely rich Nigerian female celebrities are still single.

According to her, most men feel intimated by the female’s wealth, making it hard for them to be seriously committed in their relationship.

She made this revelation while featuring in a recent podcast with Zicsaloma on ‘Tell Your Story’.

Ashmusy used herself as a case study, she noted that a lot of the guys she has been meeting are usually people who earn less than what she makes.

She explained further that she would like to be with a man who’s so rich that it makes her own money look like peanuts.

She said, “Most female celebrities who are so wealthy are usually single because of how men perceive them.

“She pointed out that men usually get intimidated by how wealthy the celebrities are”.

Watch her speak below;